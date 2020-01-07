VIDEO: Netflix Releases Official Trailer LESLIE JONES: TIME MACHINE

Comedian, actress and Emmy Award-nominated SNL alum, Leslie Jones, is all about having fun. Through the years that fun has encompassed wild times, crazy experiences, celebrity encounters and a few awkward mishaps. Now older, and enlightened, the comedian imparts her hilarious wisdom on all ages. Strap in, because you're headed on a wild side-splitting ride from young adulthood to the present with Leslie Jones.

Watch the trailer Leslie Jones: Time Machine below!

Leslie Jones: Time Machine is directed by award winning directors David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

Leslie Jones: Time Machine launches globally on Netflix on January 14, 2020.

