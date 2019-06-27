VIDEO: Netflix Drops Video Of Tan France Giving Ali Wong A Makeover

Jun. 27, 2019  

Tan France, resident QUEER EYE fashion guru, pushes Ali Wong's style game in this comedic social series from Netflix is a Joke.

