VIDEO: Netflix Drops GLOW Season 2 Recap Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

Get the lowdown on the ring. Here's what you missed on the last season of GLOW. All episodes streaming August 9.

Check it out on Netflix here!

Netflix is the world's leading Internet television network with over 100 million members in over 190 countries enjoying more than 125 million hours of TV shows and movies per day, including original series, documentaries and feature films. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on nearly any Internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You