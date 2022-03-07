VIDEO: Netflix Debuts IS IT CAKE? Series Trailer

Netflix has debuted the new trailer for Is It Cake? The new series follows skilled cake artists create mouthwatering replicas of handbags, sewing machines and more in a mind-bending baking contest inspired by a popular meme and hosted by Mikey Day.

Is It Cake? is set to premiere on March 18.

Deception is the name of the game for the world's most talented bakers who will compete to create hyper-realistic cakes that look exactly like everyday objects - with cash on the line. But are they good enough to deceive a panel of celebrity judges... and you? You'll be asking yourself 'is it real?' Or...Is It Cake?"

The chefs include Andrew Fuller, April Julian, Dessiree Salaverria, Hemu Basu, Jonny Manganello, Justin Rasmussen-Ellen, Nina Charles, Sam Cade, and Steve Weiss.

Watch the new trailer here: