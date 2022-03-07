Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Debuts IS IT CAKE? Series Trailer

pixeltracker

Is It Cake? is set to premiere on March 18.

Mar. 7, 2022  

Netflix has debuted the new trailer for Is It Cake? The new series follows skilled cake artists create mouthwatering replicas of handbags, sewing machines and more in a mind-bending baking contest inspired by a popular meme and hosted by Mikey Day.

Is It Cake? is set to premiere on March 18.

Deception is the name of the game for the world's most talented bakers who will compete to create hyper-realistic cakes that look exactly like everyday objects - with cash on the line. But are they good enough to deceive a panel of celebrity judges... and you? You'll be asking yourself 'is it real?' Or...Is It Cake?"

The chefs include Andrew Fuller, April Julian, Dessiree Salaverria, Hemu Basu, Jonny Manganello, Justin Rasmussen-Ellen, Nina Charles, Sam Cade, and Steve Weiss.

Watch the new trailer here:

VIDEO: Netflix Debuts IS IT CAKE? Series Trailer
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Come From Away Speckled Blue Logo Mug
Come From Away Speckled Blue Logo Mug
Book of Mormon Women's Logo V-neck
Book of Mormon Women's Logo V-neck
I'm the Stage Manager Mug
I'm the Stage Manager Mug

From This Author - Michael Major