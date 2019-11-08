VIDEO: Netflix Announces ASTRONOMY CLUB: THE SKETCH SHOW From Kenya Barris

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show is a new 6-episode sketch series from Kenya Barris' Khalabo Ink Society, launching on Netflix on December 6, 2019.

Watch the first sketch below!

The members of the eponymous group, who first formed in 2014 and built a following through live performance in New York, include Shawtane Bowen, Jonathan Braylock, Ray Cordova, James III, Caroline Martin, Jerah Milligan, Monique Moses, and Keisha Zollar. Sketches will explore an array of topics ranging from Pop culture and social issues to the Black experience. Barris executive produces the series alongside showrunner Daniel Powell (Inside Amy Schumer, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson) and Khalabo Ink Society's Anni Weisband.

