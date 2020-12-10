VIDEO: Nelly Talks About Making Country Hip-Hop on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Before there was an "Old Town Road" there was "Over and Over" by Nelly and Tim McGRaw. Nelly talks about how his love for country music still influences his records today, and he explains why he made a country hip-hop record before any major artists were doing it. Tune in to hear Nelly's incredible story.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

