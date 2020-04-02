VIDEO: Ne-Yo Performs Original Song and Dance with the HELPSTERS

Apple is excited to share a clip from the live-action preschool series "Helpsters," returning to Apple TV+ on Friday, April 3 with seven all-new episodes. The clip showcases a new, original song and dance routine performed by Grammy Award-winning artist Ne-Yo alongside the Helpsters.

Watch the clip below!

"Helpsters" is part of Apple's continuing commitment to family-first content and a trusted destination where parents and caregivers can source immersive, educational and entertaining content to stream for their families at home.

"Helpsters" follows Cody and the Helpsters, a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Whether it's planning a party, climbing a mountain or mastering a magic trick, the Helpsters can figure anything out - because everything starts with a plan. In addition to Ne-Yo, guest stars set to appear in the new episodes include Kal Penn, Jorma Taccone, Ali Stroker and Shaggy.

From the makers of "Sesame Street," the series, which won a Parents' Choice Gold Medal award, is recommended for ages 3-5. Preschoolers will discover the power of teamwork with the engaging and encouraging Helpsters, while absorbing important lessons in pre-coding skills, self-confidence, collaboration, effective communication and much more. Guest stars in the first six episodes of "Helpters," which debuted on November 1 and are currently available on Apple TV+, included Rachel Dratch, Alan Cummings, Amber Tamblyn, Vanessa Bayer, Norah Jones, Jason Mraz and more.

Emmy Award-winning and Parents' Choice Gold Medal-winning, Tim McKeon ("Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends: Destination Imagination," "Odd Squad") is creator and showrunner of the series, executive produced by McKeon and creative executive Kay Wilson Stallings.





Related Articles View More TV Stories