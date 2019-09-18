VIDEO: NBC Releases 'Peacock Knows Comedy' Featurette
Over the years, NBC has been the home of some of television's most iconic comedies. Now, for the first time, meet the genius behind the shows you love - the NBC Peacock!
Watch the video below!
The video features Ted Danson from NBC's Cheers and The Good Place; Andy Samberg from NBC's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE and Brooklyn Nine-Nine; Amy Poehler from NBC's Saturday Night Live, Parks and Recreation, and Making It; America Ferrera from NBC's Superstore; Megan Mullally from NBC's Will & Grace; D'Arcy Carden from NBC's The Good Place; Terry Crews from NBC's BROOKLYN NINE-NINE and America's Got Talent; Joe Lo Truglio from NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine; Nick Offerman from NBC's PARKS AND RECREATION and Making It; Ben Feldman from NBC's Superstore.