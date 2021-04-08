VIDEO: Morgan Freeman Urges People to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine in New PSA

In a new public service announcement for the Creative Coalition, actor Morgan Freeman urges everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Watch the PSA below!

The "Be There. This Is Your Shot" PSA was developed by iconic advertising legend Allen Kay ("If you see something, say something"), edited by Jeff Fisher, with music by Brian Wayy, courtesy of Teletunez Music. The PSA was written by Emmy-nominated writer/producer Bill Prady ("The Big Bang Theory") with support from Revelations Media.

Freeman is an Academy Award winning actor, director, and narrator whose Broadway credits include "The Country Girl," "The Gospel at Colonus," "The Mighty Gents," "Purlie," and "The Dozens." He was also a replacement for the role of Rudolph in the original Broadway production of "Hello, Dolly!"

He won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in 2004's "Million Dollar Baby."

The PSA is brought to you by The Creative Coalition and the National Blue Ribbon Task Force to stem COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy.