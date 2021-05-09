VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Tributes Mother's Day With 'Light of a Clear Blue Morning' on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Last night, Miley Cyrus was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. To open the show, Cyrus performed a tribute to mothers in honor of Mother's Day.

She sang part of Dolly Parton's "Light of a Clear Blue Morning" and clips of the show's cast members with their moms were shown throughout.

Watch the full segment below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.