Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Tributes Mother's Day With 'Light of a Clear Blue Morning' on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Watch Cyrus perform the Dolly Parton song, featuring clips of the SNL cast members with their moms.

May. 9, 2021  

Last night, Miley Cyrus was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. To open the show, Cyrus performed a tribute to mothers in honor of Mother's Day.

She sang part of Dolly Parton's "Light of a Clear Blue Morning" and clips of the show's cast members with their moms were shown throughout.

Watch the full segment below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.

VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Tributes Mother's Day With 'Light of a Clear Blue Morning' on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Always Off Book Unisex T-Shirt
Ask Me About My Dream Roles Sticker
Tech Crew Sticker

Related Articles View More TV Stories
FAST AND FURIOUS 9 is Set For Summer Release Photo

FAST AND FURIOUS 9 is Set For Summer Release

VIDEO: James Remar Confirms His Character Harry Morgan Will Not Return to DEXTER Photo

VIDEO: James Remar Confirms His Character Harry Morgan Will Not Return to DEXTER

VIDEO: Elon Musk and Miley Cyrus Discuss Their Upcoming SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Appearance in Photo

VIDEO: Elon Musk and Miley Cyrus Discuss Their Upcoming SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Appearance in New Trailer

Showtime Presents LAVELL CRAWFORD: THE COMEDY VACCINE Photo

Showtime Presents LAVELL CRAWFORD: THE COMEDY VACCINE


More Hot Stories For You