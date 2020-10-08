VIDEO: Michael Strahan Shows Off His NFL Injury on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Michael Strahan has a few battle scars leftover from his time in the NFL.
Michael Strahan has a few battle scars leftover from his time in the NFL, but now he shows them off as a cool party trick. Tune in to watch the full interview with Michael and Kelly!
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Randy Rainbow is Joined by Patti LuPone for Epic Parody- 'If Donald Got Fired'
- VIDEO: The Lincoln Project Creates Trump-Themed EVITA Parody featuring Lisa Howard!
- VIDEO: WICKED Casts Reunite For a Musical Dispatch from Oz on Voting!
- VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME on Amazon Prime