VIDEO: Michael Moore Talks About Meeting Joe Biden on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Michael Moore talks about the outcome of the 2020 election.
Michael Moore talks about the outcome of the 2020 election, shares when he first met Joe Biden and discusses the effect COVID-19 had on Trump losing reelection.
Watch the interview on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!
