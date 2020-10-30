Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Michael Ian Black Gets 'Mostly Serious' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Article

The actor and comedian talks about his book.

Oct. 30, 2020  

The actor and comedian talks about his book "A Better Man," a heartfelt letter to his teenage son before he leaves for college.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

