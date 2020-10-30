VIDEO: Michael Ian Black Gets 'Mostly Serious' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
The actor and comedian talks about his book.
The actor and comedian talks about his book "A Better Man," a heartfelt letter to his teenage son before he leaves for college.
Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!
Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Misty Copeland Surprises the Founder of 'Brown Girls Do Ballet' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
- BWW Exclusive: Watch Nina West's Halloween Parody of 'Hello' from THE BOOK OF MORMON
- VIDEO: Bette Midler Shares Her HOCUS POCUS Fake Teeth on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
- VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for David Bowie Biopic STARDUST