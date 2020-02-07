VIDEO: Meghan Trainor Plays Musical Genre Challenge on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Meghan Trainor transforms Selena Gomez's hit "Lose You to Love Me" into an EDM remix and T-Pain's "Booty Wurk (One Cheek at a Time)" into a soft Pop ballad in the latest edition of Musical Genre Challenge.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

