VIDEO: Meghan Trainor Plays Musical Genre Challenge on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Article Pixel Feb. 7, 2020  

Meghan Trainor transforms Selena Gomez's hit "Lose You to Love Me" into an EDM remix and T-Pain's "Booty Wurk (One Cheek at a Time)" into a soft Pop ballad in the latest edition of Musical Genre Challenge.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags.

