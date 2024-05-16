Video: Dusty Attempts to Direct School Play in New Clip From THE BIG DOOR PRIZE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from episode seven of season two of “The Big Door Prize.”

The series launched with the first three episodes on Wednesday, April 24, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through June 12. The 10-episode sophomore season stars Emmy Award winner Chris O’Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Damon Gupton, Josh Segarra, Crystal Fox, Sammy Fourlas and Djouliet Amara.

Episode 207 - “Rehearsals”- On her first date with Freya, Izzy has an awkward run-in with Cass. Dusty volunteers to direct the school play. The new episode of “The Big Door Prize“ is premiering this Wednesday, May 22.

Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel, "The Big Door Prize" season two follows the residents of Deerfield as the Morpho machine readies them for the mysterious “next stage.” As everyone’s potentials are exchanged for visions, new relationships form and new questions are asked. Dusty and Cass decide to take time apart while Trina (Amara) and Jacob (Fourlas) learn that they can shed their old labels. Giorgio and Izzy each find romance while Hana and Father Reuben attempt to discover the purpose of the machine. The small town is once again left questioning what they thought they knew about their lives, relationships, potentials, and about the Morpho itself.

“The Big Door Prize” features an ensemble cast led by Emmy Award winner Chris O’Dowd (“Bridesmaids”), Gabrielle Dennis (“A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “Luke Cage”), Ally Maki (“Shortcomings,"“Wrecked”), Damon Gupton (“Bates Motel”), Josh Segarra (“The Other Two,” “Arrow”), Crystal Fox (“Big Little Lies,” “The Haves and the Have Nots”), Sammy Fourlas, Djouliet Amara (“Fitting In”), and is produced by Skydance Television and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon.

Justine Lupe (“Succession”) joins guest stars Aaron Roman Weiner ("Power Book III: Raising Kanan”), Mary Holland (“Harley Quinn”), Patrick Kerr ("Frasier”), Cocoa Brown (“For Better or Worse”), Carrie Barrett (“Henry Danger”), Elizabeth Hunter (“Jersey Boys”), Jim Meskimen (“Parks and Recreation”), Matt Dellapina (“For Life”), and Melissa Ponzio (Chicago Fire”) in the new season.

Read serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television, Miky Lee, Kim Young-Kyu and Hyun Park for Studio Dragon, Bill Bost and Sarah Walker. Steven Tsuchida, Heather Jack, Jordan Canning, Satya Bhabha and Declan Lowney direct the series.

Following its global debut on Apple TV+ last year, “The Big Door Prize” quickly rose to Rotten Tomatoes Certified Fresh status, and has been hailed as “thought-provoking,” “hilarious” and “one of the best comedy debuts in years.”

