Photos: First Look at V/H/S Star Hannah Fierman in WRONG WAY OUT

V/H/S star Hannah Fierman, also known for her role in Chiller TV’s ‘Siren’, is featured in both the first look photos and the new look throwback inspired poster that have dropped for E.B. Hughes latest film Wrong Way Out starring SAG nominee Stelio Savante (The Chosen, Infidel), and Randy McDowell (I Can Only Imagine, Mom’s Night Out).

Check out the poster and stills below!

Written and directed by former Nicholl Fellowships finalist E.B. Hughes, ‘Wrong Way Out’ was originally titled ‘24 Hours Of Mayhem’. The synopsis reads as follows: Set in a sleepy seashore town, following a gruesome murder, the crime thriller follows Max Crane (Stelio Savante), a tightly wound, grizzled detective, as he attempts to solve a crime with no leads, within 24 Hours.

Produced through the EBFilms banner by E.B Hughes (‘The Long Way Back’, ‘Exit O’, ‘Turnabout’), ‘Wrong Way Out’ is executive produced by Clementine Bentley and Michael Pagnotta. In addition to Savante, McDowell and Fierman, the rest of the cast also includes some well known genre names such as Corin Nemec (Place Of Bones, I Feel Fine), and Deborah Twiss (Kick Ass, Pawn). Also Bradford Haynes (Paradise City, Stranger Things), Joseph Adams (Brooklyn’s Finest), William English (Midlife), Rick Haymes (Days Of Power), Brian Reilly (Vortex: A Film Anthology), Gregg Kearns (We Are Gathered Here Today), Mickey Pagnotta, and Michael Pagnotta.

The photos reveal a look at most of the lead cast of the film which was recently (late 2023) shot on location throughout coastal New Jersey. The noir poster features Savante, Fierman, and McDowell.

Hughes is an award winning Jersey based filmmaker who has won best director awards at festivals that include Amsterdam Film Festival, Atlantic City Cinefest, and Chain NYC Film Festival. His screenplay ‘The Fallen Faithful’ won best screenplay at the 2011 Beverly Hills Film Festival.

Fierman’s latest credits include the sci-fi thriller ‘I’ll Be Watching’, and the horror film ‘Times Up’. She recently joined the cast of the horror film, The Demonatrix. She is repped by People Store. Savante was recently seen starring opposite Sean Patrick Flanery in the supernatural thriller hit ‘Nefarious’ and also in Netflix’s animated series ‘Captain Fall’. He will next be seen in Jennifer Esposito’s directorial debut ‘Fresh Kills’ loosely based on her own experiences growing up in Staten Island. Fresh Kills premiered at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, and stars Emily Bader, Odessa A’zion, Annabella Sciorra, Domenick Lombardozzi, Nicholas Cirillo, and Jennifer Esposito. Savante is repped by Exclusive Artists, Opus Entertainment, VOX, and Kaye Mills. McDowell was recently a series regular and lead on the German comedy ‘Check 24 - Two Incomparable Families’. He has also been recurring in the current season of the Jerry Bruckheimer STARZ crime drama series ‘Hightown’ starring Monica Raymund, Riley Voelkel, Atkins Estimond, Amaury Nolasco, and James Badge Dale. McDowell is repped by McAlister Talent and People Store.

Wrong Way Out is currently in the late stages of post production and will be released later this year.

