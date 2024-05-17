Video: Will Forte Discusses His Wife's Interest in a MACGRUBER Musical on SETH MEYERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







On Thursday, actor and comedian Will Forte stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers to discuss some of his current projects, including his latest series Bodkin.

During the interview, he revealed that his wife, Olivia Modling, is interested in pursuing a musical adaptation of Forte's iconic SNL sketch MacGruber, which later spun off into a feature film and a Peacock series.

"Olivia is pushing for us to do a MacGruber musical," the comedian said.

"She's pushing it very hard and, I gotta say, I love doing MacGruber so much because it's just this huge group of friends that I get to work with, and it just means more time with them and you," he said, indicating Meyers.

"I want to do every version of MacGruber there is. So I'm all for it," Forte added.

The MacGruber franchise is a parody of the 1980s series MacGyver. The Peacock series stars Forte, Kristen Wiig, Laurence Fishburne, and more, picking up where the 2010 film leaves off.

Comments