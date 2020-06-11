VIDEO: Megan Rapinoe's Parents Taught Her to Speak Up, Take Action, and Help People

Two-time World Cup champion and outspoken voice for equal rights, Megan Rapinoe was one of Stephen Colbert's guests on last night's episode of The Late Show.

During the interview, Rapinoe tells Colbert that her mom and dad taught her at an early age to speak up and take action, and use her platform to help others.

Watch the interview below!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.

Related Articles View More TV Stories