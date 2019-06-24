VIDEO: Mary J. Blige Receives Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET AWARDS

Jun. 24, 2019  

During the BET AWARDS last night, Rihanna delivered a heartfelt introduction to Lifetime Achievement Award Winner and hip-hop and soul legend Mary J. Blige. The Grammy Award-winning icon took the stage herself with a mashup of some of her greatest award-winning hits, including "My Life," "No More Drama," "Real Love," "I Can Love You" with Lil Kim, "You're All I Need" with Method Man and finished with the quintessential "Just Fine."

See Mary J. Blige's acceptance speech below!

BET Networks honored a powerful and show-stopping lineup of artists, entertainers, cultural icons and inspiring humanitarians across more than 18 categories at the 19th Annual "BET AWARDS." The ceremony, hosted by actress and comedian Regina Hall, aired live on BET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

This year's broadcast celebrated the very best in entertainment and culture with performances and appearances by some of the biggest names across television, film and music. The "BET AWARDS," which has become synonymous with powerful artistry and social commentary, continued to spotlight and celebrate the artists and creators of tomorrow, making the ceremony one of the most news-provoking and talked-about broadcasts year after year.

