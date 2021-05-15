Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Martin Freeman Talks BLACK PANTHER, THE OFFICE, and More on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Find out what he said about a sequel to Black Panther!

May. 15, 2021  

Earlier this week, Martin Freeman appeared as a guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

During the interview, Freeman talked about how he rediscovered his love of reading. After he admits his children prefer the American version of "The Office," James asks him about any info he can share regarding a sequel to "Black Panther."

Also, the "Breeders" star recalls a real low early in his career on the audition circuit.

Watch the full interview below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke."

