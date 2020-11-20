VIDEO: Martha Stewart Impersonates a Turkey on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW!
Martha Stewart is a lover of home decor, but she’s also a big fan of animals.
Martha Stewart is a lover of home decor, but she's also a big fan of ANIMALS. She calls in to talk about all the animals she keeps around her house, and shows Kelly her hilarious turkey "gobble gobble" noise. Tune in for more surprises with Martha Stewart.
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Says Don't Tell Donald He's Not Re-Elected Today!
- VIDEO: Laura Osnes and Santino Fontana Perform a Mashup of 'Ten Minutes Ago' and 'You Are Never Away'
- VIDEO: Sierra Boggess and Julian Ovenden Perform 'The Heather on the Hill' From BRIGADOON
- VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for CHAOS WALKING, Starring Tom Holland, Nick Jonas, & Cynthia Erivo