VIDEO: MacKenzie Sings Cover Of 'Life On Mars' By David Bowie on AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

During last night's episode of America's Got Talent, singer MacKenzie took the stage to perform a cover of "Life On Mars" By David Bowie.

Watch the performance below!

NBC's summer sensation "America's Got Talent" returned on Tuesday, May 28 and promises more fun, excitement and feel-good performances that America has come to love over 13 seasons.



Creator and executive producer Simon Cowell returns to the judges' panel along with Howie Mandel. Also joining the panel this year are two fresh faces - award-winning actress, author and producer Gabrielle Union and Emmy Award-winning choreographer, actress, singer and dancer Julianne Hough. Terry Crews, who made a big splash as host of the inaugural series "America's Got Talent: The Champions" earlier this year, joins as host for "America's Got Talent."



With the show open to acts of all ages, "America's Got Talent" continues to celebrate the variety format like no other show on television. Year after year, "America's Got Talent" features a colorful array of singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, magicians, ventriloquists and hopeful stars, all vying to win America's hearts and a $1 million prize.





