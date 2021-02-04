Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: M. Night Shyamalan Teases His New Film on THE TONIGHT SHOW

He also talks about season 2 of his Apple TV+ show 'Servant.'

Feb. 4, 2021  

M. Night Shyamalan talks about his new film Old, being inspired to make films by Spike Lee and Season 2 of his Apple TV+ show Servant.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


