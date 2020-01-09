VIDEO: M. Night Shyamalan Says He Pranked His Mother-in-Law on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Article Pixel Jan. 9, 2020  

M. Night Shyamalan talks about the eerie premise of Servant and pranking his mother-in-law with the very realistic baby doll from the show.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

VIDEO: M. Night Shyamalan Says He Pranked His Mother-in-Law on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play




Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Bobby Cannavale Talks Acting Onstage with His Wife Rose Byrne in MEDEA
  • VIDEO: Behind The Scenes Of The SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Reunion Flash Mob
  • VIDEO: Irene Sankoff and David Hein Talk MY MOTHER'S LESBIAN JEWISH WICCAN WEDDING Reunion Concert in Toronto
  • VIDEO: Rose Byrne & Bobby Cannavale Talk Starring in MEDEA & Life With Two Young Boys
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement