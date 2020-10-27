VIDEO: Louis Partridge Talks ENOLA HOLMES on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Louis talks about finding out he got the part in Enola Holmes.

Louis talks about finding out he got the part in Enola Holmes the day he had a huge test, being on a bus with friends when the movie was released on Netflix, his Instagram account blowing up, Millie Bobby Brown following him, and how his friends treat him now that he's famous.

