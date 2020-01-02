VIDEO: Lily Tomlin Officiates Kathy Griffin's Wedding Ceremony

Kathy Griffin is married to long-time boyfriend Randy Bick - and Lily Tomlin did the officiating!

Watch the video nuptials below!

Kathy Griffin moved from her native Chicago and joined the famed Los Angeles Groundlings Theatre where she was a student and later a teacher. Kathy built up her resume doing guest spots on "ER", "X-files" and "Seinfeld" where she developed the recurring character 'Sally Weaver'. Kathy went on to co-star alongside Brook Shields in "Suddenly Susan" which ran for four years on NBC.

In 2005 Kathy entered the world of reality TV with her double Emmy winning show "Kathy Griffin- My Life on the D List" for Bravo. Her stand up specials "Kathy Griffin-Straight to Hell" (November 2008) and "Kathy Griffin; She'll Cut a Bitch" (April 2009) were both nominated for an Emmy in the category Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special. Kathy's memoir "Official Book Club" was # 1 on the New York Times best seller list. Kathy's comedy albums "For Your Consideration"(2009) and "Kathy Griffin does THE BIBLE Belt" (2011) have both been nominated for Grammy's. Kathy is the recipient of the 'GLAAD Vanguard Award', received the Trevor Project's 'Lifetime Achievement Award' and 'Ally for Equality Award' from the Human Rights Campaign.

She brought her stand-up show "Kathy Griffin Wants a Tony" to Broadway in 2011.





