VIDEO: Lily Collins Reveals the Correct Pronunciation of EMILY IN PARIS on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Lily Collins shares the story behind her Santa Fe engagement.
Lily Collins shares THE STORY BEHIND her Santa Fe engagement, discusses how her phone case on Emily in Paris connects to Carrie Bradshaw's tutu on Sex and the City and lays out the plot of her film Mank.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!
