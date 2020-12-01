Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Lily Collins Reveals the Correct Pronunciation of EMILY IN PARIS on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Lily Collins shares the story behind her Santa Fe engagement.

Dec. 1, 2020  

Lily Collins shares THE STORY BEHIND her Santa Fe engagement, discusses how her phone case on Emily in Paris connects to Carrie Bradshaw's tutu on Sex and the City and lays out the plot of her film Mank.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

