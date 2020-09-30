Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Lili Reinhart Talks RIVERDALE on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Lili Reinhart discusses shooting Riverdale during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sep. 30, 2020  

Lili Reinhart discusses shooting Riverdale during the coronavirus pandemic, shares why she decided to publish her book of personal poems and talks about how she hopes to spend Thanksgiving with the cast of Riverdale.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

