VIDEO: Lili Reinhart Talks RIVERDALE on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Lili Reinhart discusses shooting Riverdale during the coronavirus pandemic, shares why she decided to publish her book of personal poems and talks about how she hopes to spend Thanksgiving with the cast of Riverdale.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

