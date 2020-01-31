VIDEO: Leslie Jones Shares Her First Impression of Seth Meyers on LATE NIGHT

Article Pixel Jan. 31, 2020  
VIDEO: Leslie Jones Shares Her First Impression of Seth Meyers on LATE NIGHT

Leslie Jones talks about working with Seth on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE and tells the story of when she found out she was cast on Saturday Night Live.

Watch the clip from "Late Night" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

VIDEO: Leslie Jones Shares Her First Impression of Seth Meyers on LATE NIGHT
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • VIDEO: Rob Lowe Shares His New Vice and Talks the 1989 Academy Awards on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN
  • VIDEO: 50 Cent Discusses Eminem, Dr. Dre and the End of POWER
  • VIDEO: Renee Zellweger Talks Playing Judy Garland and Winning an Oscar in 2004
  • Luke Wallace Single 'Biosphere' Out Today