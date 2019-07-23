VIDEO: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt & Margot Robbie Interrupt JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt & Margot Robbie cut through Jimmy Kimmel's studio on the way to the premiere of their film Once Upon on a Time in Hollywood - and they have a big surprise for our audience.

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood's golden age.





