VIDEO: Lauren Graham Talks About the GILMORE GIRLS Resurgence on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Lauren talks about being one of the first guests ever on our show, the recent resurgence of "Gilmore Girls" on Netflix, dating her "Parenthood" brother Peter Krause, living next door to Dax Shephard who parks his giant tour bus in front of the house, and her new show on Disney+ "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers."

Set in present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team.

After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Lauren Graham), set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay, they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game.

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

