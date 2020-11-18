Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: LP Performs 'The One That You Love' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Watch the performance below!

Nov. 18, 2020  

Musical guest LP performs "The One That You Love" for Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch Late Night with Seth Meyers weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


