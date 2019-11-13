VIDEO: Kristen Stewart Stars in the Trailer for SEBERG

Article Pixel Nov. 13, 2019  

Seberg is inspired by true events about the French New Wave darling and Breathless star, Jean Seberg (Kristen Stewart), who in the late 1960s was targeted by the FBI because of her support of the civil rights movement and romantic involvement with Hakim Jamal (Anthony Mackie), among others.

In Benedict Andrews' noir-ish thriller, Seberg's life and career are destroyed by Hoover's overreaching surveillance and harassment in an effort to suppress and discredit Seberg's activism.

Watch the trailer below!

VIDEO: Kristen Stewart Stars in the Trailer for SEBERG
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: John Oliver Sings to Coal CEO Robert Murray in Epic Musical Number
  • VIDEO: Kristen Bell Sings Through the History of Disney Songs With Jimmy Fallon
  • VIDEO: Whoopi Goldberg Talks Returning to the Role of Dolores in SISTER ACT in London
  • VIDEO: BANDSTAND National Tour Salutes Veterans In Celebration Of Veterans Day