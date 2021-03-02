Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kelly Marie Tran Manifested Her Disney Dream

Corden asks her about starring in 'Raya and the Last Dragon' after growing up with a Disney obsession.

Mar. 2, 2021  

James Corden welcomes Kelly Marie Tran to Stage 56 and asks her about starring in "Raya and the Last Dragon" after growing up with a Disney obsession (as proven by her still in-tact childhood room). And Kelly tells James how her parents didn't really grasp the gravity of her "Star Wars" role as Rose Tico - he's not much of a sci-fi guy.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

