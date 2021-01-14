Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Sin Wagon'

The song was originally recorded by The Chicks.

Jan. 14, 2021  

Get your cowboy boots on! Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a country cover of "Sin Wagon" by The Chicks in the latest Kellyoke.

Watch the performance below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Sin Wagon'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You