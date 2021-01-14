VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Sin Wagon'
The song was originally recorded by The Chicks.
Get your cowboy boots on! Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a country cover of "Sin Wagon" by The Chicks in the latest Kellyoke.
Watch the performance below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Catch a First Glimpse of Lin-Manuel Miranda-Helmed TICK, TICK...BOOM!
- VIDEO: Annaleigh Ashford Talks B POSITIVE and More on THE LATE LATE SHOW
- VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Suzan-Lori Parks-Penned THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY on Hulu
- VIDEO: Annaleigh Ashford Talks About Her Move to L.A. on THE LATE LATE SHOW