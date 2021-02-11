VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'If The World Was Ending'
The original song was recorded by JP Saxe and Julia Michaels.
Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a moving cover of "If The World Was Ending" by JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels.
Watch the performance below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
Featured BroadwayWorld EventsCheck out these concerts...
Related Articles View More TV Stories