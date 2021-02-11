Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'If The World Was Ending'

The original song was recorded by JP Saxe and Julia Michaels.

Feb. 11, 2021  

Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a moving cover of "If The World Was Ending" by JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels.

Watch the performance below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


