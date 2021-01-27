Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Hard Place'

'Hard Place' was originally recorded by H.E.R.

Jan. 27, 2021  

Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a soulful cover of "Hard Place" by H.E.R. in the latest Kellyoke.

Watch the performance below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

