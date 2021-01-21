Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head'

It's time to party like it's 2001!

Jan. 21, 2021  

It's time to party like it's 2001! Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all are performing a dance-worthy cover of "Can't Get You Out Of My Head" by Kylie Minogue in the latest Kellyoke.

Watch the performance below.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

