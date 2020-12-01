VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Blue Bayou'
Watch the performance below!
Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all take it back to the '70s with a dreamy cover of Linda Ronstadt's "Blue Bayou."
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
