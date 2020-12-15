VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'
Coming from her new album 'Under the Mistletoe.'
Get ready for another great Christmas jingle! Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform her new single, "All I Want For Christmas Is You."
Watch the performance below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
