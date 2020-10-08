VIDEO: Kelly Bishop Remembers Her Favorite GILMORE GIRLS Moments
Kelly Bishop, who played Emily Gilmore on “Gilmore Girls,” reflects on her character’s best lines.
Kelly Bishop, who played Emily Gilmore on "Gilmore Girls," reflects on her character's best lines and talks about her close relationship with Lauren Graham.
Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!
TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.
