VIDEO: Keith Urban Explains the Meaning Behind His Album Title on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Keith Urban talks about hosting the Country Music Awards.

Sep. 23, 2020  

Keith Urban talks about hosting the COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS and recording his album The Speed of Now.

Watch the clip from "Late Night with Seth Meyers" below!

