VIDEO: Katy Perry and Alesso Perform New Single 'WHEN I'M GONE' Live on SNL

Katy Perry appeared on SNL last night as the musical guest. She performed her new single 'When I'm Gone' adorned in fringed red chaps and a mushroom hat, while her background dancers were dressed as mushrooms with black and white fans. The song features Swedish DJ Alesso, who has worked with artists such as Hailee Steinfeld, Tove Lo, Liam Payne, and more. The song was released on December 29th, 2021, while the music video came out on January 10th.

Perry also sang her song, "Never Really Over," which debuted on May 31st, 2019. Katy Perry returned to the "Saturday Night Live" performance stage for the fourth time last night. The multi-platinum global powerhouse is currently headlining her first Las Vegas residency, "PLAY," at Resorts World Theatre.

Watch Alesso and Katy Perry perform their new single below!