Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Katy Perry and Alesso Perform New Single 'WHEN I'M GONE' Live on SNL

pixeltracker

The Swedish DJ and American pop sensation released their new song on December 29th, 2021.

Jan. 30, 2022  

Katy Perry appeared on SNL last night as the musical guest. She performed her new single 'When I'm Gone' adorned in fringed red chaps and a mushroom hat, while her background dancers were dressed as mushrooms with black and white fans. The song features Swedish DJ Alesso, who has worked with artists such as Hailee Steinfeld, Tove Lo, Liam Payne, and more. The song was released on December 29th, 2021, while the music video came out on January 10th.

Perry also sang her song, "Never Really Over," which debuted on May 31st, 2019. Katy Perry returned to the "Saturday Night Live" performance stage for the fourth time last night. The multi-platinum global powerhouse is currently headlining her first Las Vegas residency, "PLAY," at Resorts World Theatre.

Watch Alesso and Katy Perry perform their new single below!

VIDEO: Katy Perry and Alesso Perform New Single 'WHEN I'M GONE' Live on SNL
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Hamilton Shot Glass
Hamilton Shot Glass
Beautiful Got A Friend Flowy Tee
Beautiful Got A Friend Flowy Tee
A 5,6,7,8 White Tank Top
A 5,6,7,8 White Tank Top

More Hot Stories For You

  • Northrop Presents Paul Taylor Dance Company Next Month
  • Theater Latté Da & Crooners Present CELEBRATING SONDHEIM In March & May
  • DISNEY PRINCESS: THE CONCERT Kicks Off 2022 Tour January 30
  • Theatre in the Round Players to Present MARJORIE PRIME in February