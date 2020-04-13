VIDEO: Katy Perry Addresses AMERICAN IDOL Live Shows: 'We're Gonna All Have To Be Really Creative'

Article Pixel Apr. 13, 2020  

Katy Perry took to Facebook to hold a live Q&A session about the current season of American Idol. Like many other shows, production has been halted on Idol, due to the current health crisis.

The show's live episodes were supposed to begin on April 6, but due to the production halt, those have been pushed back indefinitely. The show has gotten creative, airing a mini-series, American Idol: This is Me, on April 12 and 19, while figuring out what to do about the live shows.

Perry answered a fan's question during her Q&A, stating that Idol will have to get creative regarding the live shows.

"We're gonna all have to be really creative - I know we are going to be really creative," said Perry. "We'll see how this goes."

Watch the full Q&A session below.

Click Here to Watch the Video!



