VIDEO: Kat Dennings on Darcy Lewis Reappearing in WANDAVISION

Kat talks about growing up in a house built in 1694 and the historical society giving tours while she lived there

Feb. 12, 2021  

Kat talks about growing up in a house built in 1694, the historical society giving tours while she lived there, thinking it was haunted, finding out her character from the first Thor movie was returning for "WandaVision," and internet fan theories.

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's YouTube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy YouTube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

