VIDEO: John Tesh Looks Back On Legendary Career, Beating Cancer on TODAY SHOW

Broadcast anchor, music composer and radio host John Tesh joins the 3rd hour of TODAY to talk about his new book, "Relentless," in which he shares stories about his career, family and beating cancer.

Watch the interview below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You