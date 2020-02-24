VIDEO: John Tesh Looks Back On Legendary Career, Beating Cancer on TODAY SHOW

Article Pixel Feb. 24, 2020  

Broadcast anchor, music composer and radio host John Tesh joins the 3rd hour of TODAY to talk about his new book, "Relentless," in which he shares stories about his career, family and beating cancer.

Watch the interview below!

