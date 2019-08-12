VIDEO: John Oliver Takes a Look at the President of Turkmenistan on LAST WEEK TONIGHT

Aug. 12, 2019  

During Sunday, August 12's epsidoe of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver took a look at the president of Turkmenistan, a dangerous autocrat with some notably strange obsessions.

Watch the segment below!

LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER is the only weekly news-oriented comedy series to be presented on Sunday night. Taped in New York a few hours before it debuts on HBO, the show features Oliver's topical commentary.

The series received four Primetime Emmys® in 2018, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series for the third year in a row, as well as Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, Outstanding Interactive Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming.

In 2017, the show also won four Emmys®, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, Outstanding Interactive Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming. In 2016, it received three Primetime Emmys®, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming.

LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER is executive produced by John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday and James Taylor; director, Paul Pennolino

