VIDEO: John Oliver Reacts to Prince Philip's Passing on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

John Oliver shares his reaction to Prince Philip's recent death and talks about working at a morning show in England.

He also reveals his excitement over Patrick Radden Keefe's new book, Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Oliver started his career as a stand-up comedian, both in the United Kingdom and United States. He came to wider attention for his work on THE DAILY SHOW WITH JON STEWART as its senior British correspondent from 2006 to 2013. Oliver won three Primetime Emmy Awards for his work as a writer on THE DAILY SHOW and was its guest host for an eight-week period in 2013.

In addition to The Daily Show, Oliver co-hosted the satirical comedy podcast The Bugle (2007-2015) with Andy Zaltzman, with whom Oliver had previously co-hosted the radio series Political Animal, and hosted John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show on Comedy Central from 2010 to 2013. He has also acted on television, most notably in a recurring role as Ian Duncan on the NBC sitcom Community.

Since 2014, Oliver has been the host of the HBO series Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. For his work on Last Week Tonight, Oliver has won six Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award and was included in the 2015 Time 100.