VIDEO: John Oliver Found Meghan Markle's Revelations to Oprah Unsurprising

He also talks about Ted Cruz’s wife’s text messages getting leaked and his show Last Week Tonight.

Mar. 16, 2021  

John Oliver talks about the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview with Oprah, Ted Cruz's wife's text messages getting leaked and his show Last Week Tonight.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


