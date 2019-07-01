VIDEO: John Oliver Discusses Warehouses on LAST WEEK TONIGHT

Jul. 1, 2019  

In the latest episode of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver took a closer look what happens when you click "buy now" when you shop online.

Watch the segment below!

LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER is the only weekly news-oriented comedy series to be presented on Sunday night. Taped in New York a few hours before it debuts on HBO, the show features Oliver's topical commentary.

The series received four Primetime Emmys® in 2018, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series for the third year in a row, as well as Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, Outstanding Interactive Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming.

In 2017, the show also won four Emmys®, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, Outstanding Interactive Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming. In 2016, it received three Primetime Emmys®, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming.

LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER is executive produced by John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday and James Taylor; director, Paul Pennolino

VIDEO: John Oliver Discusses Warehouses on LAST WEEK TONIGHT
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Everything You Need to Know About the WEST SIDE STORY Movie!
  • BEETLEJUICE Now On Sale Through January 5, 2020!
  • ON YOUR FEET's Madison Elizabeth Lagares To Star In U.S. Premiere Of A LITTLE PRINCESS
  • Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Chilina Kennedy And Sasson Gabay in THE BAND'S VISIT

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup